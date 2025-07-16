100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

Remote Work; DEI Changes

Season 34 Episode 3418 | 26m 46s

Remote Work: More women are choosing remote roles due to caregiving needs, despite challenges like reduced feedback and fewer promotions. DEI Changes: Programs are shifting focus to safer topics like neurodivergence and mental health under political pressure. PANEL: Deborah Carnahan, KJ McKenzie, Jessica Washington, Taylor Hathorn

Aired: 07/15/25
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
To The Contrary
What Pope Leo XIV Means for Gender, Race, and LGBTQ Issues
Pope Leo XIV's papacy sparks debate on gender, race & LGBTQ issues in the Catholic Church.
Episode: S34 E3415 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Political Violence; Women's Role
We discuss the use of force in the political arena, plus how women are perceived.
Episode: S34 E3414 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Why the Gym Doesn’t Feel Safe for Women
Why many women avoid the gym and what may need to change to make fitness spaces feel safe for all.
Episode: S34 E3410 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
DEI & Business; Boys Falling Behind
Anxiety over Trump's anti-DEI policy and boys sliding back on some indicators
Episode: S34 E3409 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
E.A. Hanks on Family Secrets and Her New Memoir ''The 10''
EA Hanks, daughter of Tom Hanks, explores family secrets in new memoir ''The 10.''
Episode: S34 E3408 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Immigration Crackdown; Women’s Health Initiative
Trump deports American children & reversal on important study.
Episode: S34 E3407 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Autism in Women and Girls - Two Experts Weigh In
We explore the topic with Jules Edwards from the AWNN and Prof. Gina Rippon
Episode: S34 E3406 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
SAVE Act & Voting; Mahmoud v. Taylor
House passes SAVE act & SCOTUS considers religious freedom case
Episode: S34 E3405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
ADHD, Mental Illness and Social Media Misinformation
Mental illnesses and conditions such as ADHD, and how misinformation about it spreads
Episode: S34 E3404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Gen Z Prioritizes Safety Above All
A new study reveals Gen Z chooses safety as their top priority by an overwhelming margin.
Episode: S34 E3402 | 26:46
