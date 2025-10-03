100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

Breast Cancer; Riyadh Comedy Festival; AI Actress

Season 34 Episode 3429 | 26m 46s

Breast Cancer: A startup uses AI and ultrasound to improve early breast cancer detection. Riyadh Comedy Festival: Comedians face backlash for participating in a festival seen as a distraction from Saudi Arabia's human rights issues. AI Actress: AI character Tilly Norwood sparks controversy. PANEL: Erin Matson, Neeraja Deshpande, Sarah Bedford, Na'ilah Amaru

Aired: 10/02/25
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
To The Contrary
Dating Apps: Safety Concerns and Security Breaches Uncovered
Explore the hidden dangers of dating apps
Episode: S34 E3428 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women's Rights; Young People & Parenting
Women’s rights today & youth views on marriage/parenting
Episode: S34 E3427 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women Over 40 Having More Kids Than Teens
This demographic shift has big societal impacts.
Episode: S34 E3426 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women's Job Market; Democratic Rebrand
Women quit jobs; young Democrats push relatable candidates amid party struggles.
Episode: S34 E3425 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Fast Fashion: The Hidden Costs of Trendy Clothes
Exploring fast fashion's impact on the environment and consumer power for change.
Episode: S34 E3419 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Remote Work; DEI Changes
Remote work widens gender gap; DEI shifts to safer topics under pressure.
Episode: S34 E3418 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
What Pope Leo XIV Means for Gender, Race, and LGBTQ Issues
Pope Leo XIV's papacy sparks debate on gender, race & LGBTQ issues in the Catholic Church.
Episode: S34 E3415 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Political Violence; Women's Role
We discuss the use of force in the political arena, plus how women are perceived.
Episode: S34 E3414 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Why the Gym Doesn’t Feel Safe for Women
Why many women avoid the gym and what may need to change to make fitness spaces feel safe for all.
Episode: S34 E3410 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
DEI & Business; Boys Falling Behind
Anxiety over Trump's anti-DEI policy and boys sliding back on some indicators
Episode: S34 E3409 | 26:46
