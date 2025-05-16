DEI & Business; Boys Falling Behind

Extras
EA Hanks, daughter of Tom Hanks, explores family secrets in new memoir ''The 10.''
Trump deports American children & reversal on important study.
We explore the topic with Jules Edwards from the AWNN and Prof. Gina Rippon
House passes SAVE act & SCOTUS considers religious freedom case
Mental illnesses and conditions such as ADHD, and how misinformation about it spreads
A new study reveals Gen Z chooses safety as their top priority by an overwhelming margin.
The uncertain state of the economy and accusations of East African workers abused
Republican women get more guns, ChatGPT competes with therapists
We preview the new film Just Like You: Anxiety and Depression
Latest Episodes
