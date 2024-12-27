100 WVIA Way
Two Cents

Are Dating Apps Worth Paying For?

Season 7 Episode 15 | 9m 07s

Dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge are starting to charge users for "upgraded" services, and some say that unless you cough up the dough, the odds will be against you. But do these algorithms really want you to find love? And can you pay your way to perfect match?

Aired: 12/17/24
Extras
Watch 10:17
Two Cents
How to Avoid Medical Debt!
Why is medical debt is the number one cause of individual bankruptcy in the US?
Episode: S7 E14 | 10:17
Watch 7:49
Two Cents
Should You Invest in Futures and Options?
Is this kind of advanced investing a good option for you?
Episode: S7 E13 | 7:49
Watch 9:23
Two Cents
Can You Really Make Money Betting on Sports?
How does sports betting affect you?
Episode: S7 E12 | 9:23
Watch 8:07
Two Cents
Why You Probably Won't Inherit Anything
Will you get any of the wealth from the boomer generation?
Episode: S7 E11 | 8:07
Watch 7:51
Two Cents
Should You Sell Your Kidney's for Cash?
Should we be selling our kidneys?
Episode: S7 E10 | 7:51
Watch 7:00
Two Cents
How Does Remote Work Affect The Economy?
What are the broader economic costs of remote work?
Episode: S7 E9 | 7:00
Watch 6:50
Two Cents
Is There a Better Way to Measure the Economy?
Can the Gross Domestic Product be trusted as a measurement tool?
Episode: S7 E8 | 6:50
Watch 8:13
Two Cents
Is Passive Income Really a Thing?
Who wouldn't want to make money doing nothing?
Episode: S7 E7 | 8:13
Watch 8:11
Two Cents
How Rich People Hide Their Money!
How do the ultra wealthy find loopholes to hide their wealth to avoid a hefty tax burden?
Episode: S7 E6 | 8:11
Watch 10:53
Two Cents
How Undocumented People Afford College
What if you weren't sure you'd legally be able to get a job once you've graduated college?
Episode: S7 E5 | 10:53
