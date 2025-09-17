100 WVIA Way
Two Cents

How "Learn to Code" Backfired on a Whole Generation

Season 8 Episode 11 | 6m 58s

We've all heard that a degree in the Humanities isn't worth the paper it's printed on, but new data has turned that thinking upside down!

Aired: 09/16/25
Watch 8:14
Two Cents
Is the Dollar Losing Value?
How does the dollar's value impact us?
Episode: S8 E10 | 8:14
Watch 6:18
Two Cents
How "No Tax on Tips" Could Backfire
Should we tax tips?
Episode: S8 E9 | 6:18
Watch 6:38
Two Cents
How To Protect Your Parents From Scams
Why people fall for financial scams.
Episode: S8 E8 | 6:38
Watch 6:37
Two Cents
10 Ways to Lower Your Car Insurance Premiums
How to lower your car insurance!
Episode: S8 E7 | 6:37
Watch 10:44
Two Cents
3 Steps to a Bulletproof Budget Steps to a Bulletproof Budget
Knowing your income and expenses is just the beginning...
Episode: S8 E6 | 10:44
Watch 7:04
Two Cents
Who's Gonna Stop the Scammers?
Be extra vigilant!
Episode: S8 E5 | 7:04
Watch 7:53
Two Cents
Are We Headed for a Recession?
Are you ready financially?
Episode: S8 E4 | 7:53
Watch 6:40
Two Cents
How Cheap TVs Are Making Health Care More Expensive
How TVs and healthcare actually related!
Episode: S8 E3 | 6:40
Watch 6:50
Two Cents
Should We Have Salary Transparency?
New laws surrounded salary transparency could impact the leverage some workers have.
Episode: S8 E2 | 6:50
Watch 10:04
Two Cents
How Do Tariff's Work?
Did you know there are a lot of misconceptions about tariffs?
Episode: S8 E1 | 10:04
