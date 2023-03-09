Extras
Roberto is acquitted, found innocent of murdering Elena. The story is far from over.
Roberto's trial gets off to a shaky start. Can the twins put the past behind them?
DNA results for Giulio's biological dad have come in – and he's summoned to the courtroom.
Having found Elena's body, Silvia and Chiara try to piece together what happened.
Chiara turns down the opportunity to be a partner to focus on proving Roberto's innocence.
Roberto and Chiara take the kids out to a place they’ve been before – with Elena.
After receiving a cryptic letter, Chiara’s own investigation leads to a man called Nicola.
Roberto and Chiara must tell Giulio that Roberto is not his biological father.
Nicola claims that Elena is still alive – that he saw her after they'd found her body.
Latest Episodes
Roberto is acquitted, found innocent of murdering Elena. The story is far from over.
Roberto's trial gets off to a shaky start. Can the twins put the past behind them?
DNA results for Giulio's biological dad have come in – and he's summoned to the courtroom.
Having found Elena's body, Silvia and Chiara try to piece together what happened.
Chiara turns down the opportunity to be a partner to focus on proving Roberto's innocence.
Roberto and Chiara take the kids out to a place they’ve been before – with Elena.
After receiving a cryptic letter, Chiara’s own investigation leads to a man called Nicola.
Roberto and Chiara must tell Giulio that Roberto is not his biological father.
Nicola claims that Elena is still alive – that he saw her after they'd found her body.