Two Sisters

Episode 6

Season 1 Episode 6 | 47m 17s

After receiving a cryptic letter, Chiara’s own investigation leads to a man called Nicola Gambi – a former student and former lover of Elena’s with a lingering obsession.

Aired: 04/19/23
Watch 53:44
Two Sisters
Episode 12
Roberto is acquitted, found innocent of murdering Elena. The story is far from over.
Episode: S1 E12 | 53:44
Watch 48:57
Two Sisters
Episode 10
Roberto's trial gets off to a shaky start. Can the twins put the past behind them?
Episode: S1 E10 | 48:57
Watch 56:58
Two Sisters
Episode 11
DNA results for Giulio's biological dad have come in – and he's summoned to the courtroom.
Episode: S1 E11 | 56:58
Watch 53:58
Two Sisters
Episode 3
Having found Elena's body, Silvia and Chiara try to piece together what happened.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:58
Watch 57:35
Two Sisters
Episode 5
The evidence is mounting, and all signs point to Roberto.
Episode: S1 E5 | 57:35
Watch 56:22
Two Sisters
Episode 7
Chiara turns down the opportunity to be a partner to focus on proving Roberto's innocence.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:22
Watch 54:51
Two Sisters
Episode 4
Roberto and Chiara take the kids out to a place they’ve been before – with Elena.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:51
Watch 58:38
Two Sisters
Episode 9
Roberto and Chiara must tell Giulio that Roberto is not his biological father.
Episode: S1 E9 | 58:38
Watch 50:42
Two Sisters
Episode 8
Nicola claims that Elena is still alive – that he saw her after they'd found her body.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:42
Watch 57:27
Two Sisters
Episode 1
Elena has left before, but never for long. Where is she? Why hasn’t she come back?
Episode: S1 E1 | 57:27
