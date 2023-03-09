Extras
Roberto is acquitted, found innocent of murdering Elena. The story is far from over.
Roberto's trial gets off to a shaky start. Can the twins put the past behind them?
DNA results for Giulio's biological dad have come in – and he's summoned to the courtroom.
Having found Elena's body, Silvia and Chiara try to piece together what happened.
Roberto and Chiara take the kids out to a place they’ve been before – with Elena.
After receiving a cryptic letter, Chiara’s own investigation leads to a man called Nicola.
Roberto and Chiara must tell Giulio that Roberto is not his biological father.
Nicola claims that Elena is still alive – that he saw her after they'd found her body.
Elena has left before, but never for long. Where is she? Why hasn’t she come back?
Latest Episodes
Roberto is acquitted, found innocent of murdering Elena. The story is far from over.
Roberto's trial gets off to a shaky start. Can the twins put the past behind them?
DNA results for Giulio's biological dad have come in – and he's summoned to the courtroom.
Roberto and Chiara must tell Giulio that Roberto is not his biological father.
Nicola claims that Elena is still alive – that he saw her after they'd found her body.
Elena has left before, but never for long. Where is she? Why hasn’t she come back?
Chiara confronts the neighbors, accusing them of leaving horrible notes around the house.
Roberto and Chiara take the kids out to a place they’ve been before – with Elena.
After receiving a cryptic letter, Chiara’s own investigation leads to a man called Nicola.