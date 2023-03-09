100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Two Sisters

Episode 10

Season 1 Episode 10 | 48m 57s

Roberto's trial gets off to a shaky start, but Chiara is convinced the key to proving his innocence lies in uncovering the identity of Giulio’s biological father. Meanwhile, can the twins put the past behind them?

Aired: 04/19/23
Extras
Watch 53:44
Two Sisters
Episode 12
Roberto is acquitted, found innocent of murdering Elena. The story is far from over.
Episode: S1 E12 | 53:44
Watch 56:58
Two Sisters
Episode 11
DNA results for Giulio's biological dad have come in – and he's summoned to the courtroom.
Episode: S1 E11 | 56:58
Watch 53:58
Two Sisters
Episode 3
Having found Elena's body, Silvia and Chiara try to piece together what happened.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:58
Watch 57:35
Two Sisters
Episode 5
The evidence is mounting, and all signs point to Roberto.
Episode: S1 E5 | 57:35
Watch 56:22
Two Sisters
Episode 7
Chiara turns down the opportunity to be a partner to focus on proving Roberto's innocence.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:22
Watch 54:51
Two Sisters
Episode 4
Roberto and Chiara take the kids out to a place they’ve been before – with Elena.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:51
Watch 47:17
Two Sisters
Episode 6
After receiving a cryptic letter, Chiara’s own investigation leads to a man called Nicola.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:17
Watch 58:38
Two Sisters
Episode 9
Roberto and Chiara must tell Giulio that Roberto is not his biological father.
Episode: S1 E9 | 58:38
Watch 50:42
Two Sisters
Episode 8
Nicola claims that Elena is still alive – that he saw her after they'd found her body.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:42
Watch 57:27
Two Sisters
Episode 1
Elena has left before, but never for long. Where is she? Why hasn’t she come back?
Episode: S1 E1 | 57:27
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:44
Two Sisters
Episode 12
Roberto is acquitted, found innocent of murdering Elena. The story is far from over.
Episode: S1 E12 | 53:44
Watch 56:58
Two Sisters
Episode 11
DNA results for Giulio's biological dad have come in – and he's summoned to the courtroom.
Episode: S1 E11 | 56:58
Watch 58:38
Two Sisters
Episode 9
Roberto and Chiara must tell Giulio that Roberto is not his biological father.
Episode: S1 E9 | 58:38
Watch 50:42
Two Sisters
Episode 8
Nicola claims that Elena is still alive – that he saw her after they'd found her body.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:42
Watch 57:27
Two Sisters
Episode 1
Elena has left before, but never for long. Where is she? Why hasn’t she come back?
Episode: S1 E1 | 57:27
Watch 50:28
Two Sisters
Episode 2
Chiara confronts the neighbors, accusing them of leaving horrible notes around the house.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:28
Watch 57:35
Two Sisters
Episode 5
The evidence is mounting, and all signs point to Roberto.
Episode: S1 E5 | 57:35
Watch 56:22
Two Sisters
Episode 7
Chiara turns down the opportunity to be a partner to focus on proving Roberto's innocence.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:22
Watch 54:51
Two Sisters
Episode 4
Roberto and Chiara take the kids out to a place they’ve been before – with Elena.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:51
Watch 47:17
Two Sisters
Episode 6
After receiving a cryptic letter, Chiara’s own investigation leads to a man called Nicola.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:17