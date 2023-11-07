100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Van der Valk

Episode 6: Magic in Amsterdam (Part Two)

Season 3 Episode 6 | 49m 01s

As the investigation continues into an occult-related death, Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past before unearthing a deep-seated tale of medical negligence and personal revenge. Meanwhile, will Van der Valk get his Happy Ever After with Lena?

Aired: 10/07/23 | Expires: 10/22/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 6 Preview
Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 47:12
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Magic in Amsterdam (Part One)
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Episode: S3 E5 | 47:12
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 5 Preview
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:15
Van der Valk
Behind the Scenes of Magic in Amsterdam
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Redemption in Amsterdam".
Clip: S3 E5 | 2:15
Watch 48:38
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
Episode: S3 E4 | 48:38
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 4 Preview
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 3 Preview
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 46:32
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part One)
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Episode: S3 E3 | 46:32
Watch 2:54
Van der Valk
Behind the Scenes of Redemption in Amsterdam
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Season 3's “Redemption in Amsterdam”.
Clip: S3 E3 | 2:54
Watch 51:05
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Freedom in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Van der Valk and the team are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.
Episode: S3 E2 | 51:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Van der Valk Season 3
  • Van der Valk Season 2
  • Van der Valk
Watch 47:12
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Magic in Amsterdam (Part One)
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Episode: S3 E5 | 47:12
Watch 48:38
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
Episode: S3 E4 | 48:38
Watch 46:32
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part One)
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Episode: S3 E3 | 46:32
Watch 51:05
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Freedom in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Van der Valk and the team are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.
Episode: S3 E2 | 51:05
Watch 44:50
Van der Valk
Episode 1: Freedom in Amsterdam (Part One)
The team investigates the dramatic shooting of a Freerunning champion.
Episode: S3 E1 | 44:50
Watch 1:32:49
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Payback in Amsterdam
When a prestigious cellist dies, the team delves into the city’s classical music scene.
Episode: S2 E3 | 1:32:49
Watch 1:33:15
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Blood in Amsterdam
Van der Valk deals with possible tale of revenge against the family in his latest case.
Episode: S2 E2 | 1:33:15
Watch 1:33:01
Van der Valk
Episode 1: Plague on Amsterdam
Van der Valk is called in to investigate the grisly and theatrical murder of a lawyer.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:33:01
Watch 1:32:06
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Death in Amsterdam
When a fashion vlogger turns up dead, Cloovers takes a special interest in the case.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:32:06
Watch 1:32:21
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Only in Amsterdam
Evidence  connects a death to a library where the victim researched religious erotica.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:32:21