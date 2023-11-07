Episode 6: Magic in Amsterdam (Part Two)

Extras
Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past.
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Redemption in Amsterdam".
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Season 3's “Redemption in Amsterdam”.
Van der Valk and the team are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.
Van der Valk and the team are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling.
The team investigates the dramatic shooting of a Freerunning champion.
When a prestigious cellist dies, the team delves into the city’s classical music scene.
Van der Valk deals with possible tale of revenge against the family in his latest case.
Van der Valk is called in to investigate the grisly and theatrical murder of a lawyer.
When a fashion vlogger turns up dead, Cloovers takes a special interest in the case.
Evidence connects a death to a library where the victim researched religious erotica.