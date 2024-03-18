100 WVIA Way
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower

Ending Modern Slavery

Season 3 Episode 301 | 26m 46s

Modern day sex trafficking and other forms of coerced labor not only persist in this country, and around the world, but are continuing to grow into one of the world’s largest and most lucrative businesses. The best chroniclers of this phenomenon conclude that there are more slaves today than at time in human history. What can be done?

Aired: 05/02/18 | Expires: 05/02/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 56:45
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Unconditional Wisdom
An hour special episode of The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower tackles critical issues.
Episode: S8 E801 | 56:45
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Wither the Two-Party System?
Are we coming to the end of the two-party system as the US has historically known it?
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
The Taiwan Question
American policy towards the potential flashpoint for world war with China.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Preparing for the Next Pandemic — Lessons from Covid-19
Preparing public policy and medicine for future pandemics.
Episode: S7 E704 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
What's Next for the Right?
Ideological changes in American conservatism from Reagan to Trump and beyond.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
America’s Role in the World
William Kristol, Dr. Barry Posen, and Michèle Flournoy discuss America and world affairs.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
American Healthcare at a Crossroads
Innovative solutions for American healthcare with Jefferson Health CEO Dr. Steven Klasko.
Episode: S5 E503 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
What Is Our Demographic Destiny?
Panelists discuss the surprising direction of demographic trends.
Episode: S5 E505 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
The United States and Pakistan
Panel discusses South Asian conflict.
Episode: S5 E501 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Confronting Climate Change
Panel discusses scenarios to confront climate change.
Episode: S5 E502 | 27:16
