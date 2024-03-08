100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower

Income Inequality: New Gilded Age or Age of Opportunity?

Season 1 Episode 103 | 26m 48s

The panel explores the consensus view that the United States is becoming a more economically unequal society but diverges on appropriate policy responses, if any. Guests: Robert Gordon, economist and professor, Northwestern University - Jim Iuorio, managing director, TJM Institutional Services - Michael Tanner, Senior Fellow, Cato Institute - Joan Walsh, national affairs correspondent, MSNBC.

Aired: 03/31/16
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 56:45
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Unconditional Wisdom
An hour special episode of The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower tackles critical issues.
Episode: S8 E801 | 56:45
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Wither the Two-Party System?
Are we coming to the end of the two-party system as the US has historically known it?
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
The Taiwan Question
American policy towards the potential flashpoint for world war with China.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Preparing for the Next Pandemic — Lessons from Covid-19
Preparing public policy and medicine for future pandemics.
Episode: S7 E704 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
What's Next for the Right?
Ideological changes in American conservatism from Reagan to Trump and beyond.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
America’s Role in the World
William Kristol, Dr. Barry Posen, and Michèle Flournoy discuss America and world affairs.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
American Healthcare at a Crossroads
Innovative solutions for American healthcare with Jefferson Health CEO Dr. Steven Klasko.
Episode: S5 E503 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
What Is Our Demographic Destiny?
Panelists discuss the surprising direction of demographic trends.
Episode: S5 E505 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
The United States and Pakistan
Panel discusses South Asian conflict.
Episode: S5 E501 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Confronting Climate Change
Panel discusses scenarios to confront climate change.
Episode: S5 E502 | 27:16
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower Season 8
  • The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower Season 7
  • The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower Season 6
  • The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower Season 5
  • The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower Season 3
  • The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower Season 2
  • The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower Season 1
Watch 56:45
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Unconditional Wisdom
An hour special episode of The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower tackles critical issues.
Episode: S8 E801 | 56:45
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Wither the Two-Party System?
Are we coming to the end of the two-party system as the US has historically known it?
Episode: S7 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
The Taiwan Question
American policy towards the potential flashpoint for world war with China.
Episode: S7 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Preparing for the Next Pandemic — Lessons from Covid-19
Preparing public policy and medicine for future pandemics.
Episode: S7 E704 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
What's Next for the Right?
Ideological changes in American conservatism from Reagan to Trump and beyond.
Episode: S7 E703 | 26:46
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
America’s Role in the World
William Kristol, Dr. Barry Posen, and Michèle Flournoy discuss America and world affairs.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
American Healthcare at a Crossroads
Innovative solutions for American healthcare with Jefferson Health CEO Dr. Steven Klasko.
Episode: S5 E503 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
What Is Our Demographic Destiny?
Panelists discuss the surprising direction of demographic trends.
Episode: S5 E505 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
The United States and Pakistan
Panel discusses South Asian conflict.
Episode: S5 E501 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
The Whole Truth with David Eisenhower
Confronting Climate Change
Panel discusses scenarios to confront climate change.
Episode: S5 E502 | 27:16