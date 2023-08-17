A Better Mousetrap: Part 1/A Better Mousetrap: Part 2

On "Getting the Scoop with Scoops," Scoops interviews WordGirl, reminiscing about her adventures defeating Dr. Two Brains. Humiliated, Dr. Two Brains hijacks the television studio with a Goop Ray. / Attempting to maintain his dignity, Dr. Two Brains' takes over Scoops' talk show. He shows footage of himself defeating WordGirl, but she turns the tides, and the cameras, restoring order to the show.