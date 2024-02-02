Robo-Camping / The Stew, The Proud...

It's off to the woods for a serene camping trip with Becky, Violet, Tobey… and his robots. While the other campers attempt to rough it, Tobey commands his robots to do all of his tasks and create a luxurious weekend free from work. / Time is running out for Becky to return her library books and maintain her perfect record when Raul Demiglasse and the Butcher go head-to-head in a culinary showdown.