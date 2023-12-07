Accordion to Tradition/Can’t Touch This

Becky inherits Mrs. Botsford’s old accordion. At first, Becky is excited about learning an instrument, but quickly realizes that she isn’t very good. But her practice session gets cut short by Granny May. / The Botsfords stumble across WordGirl’s secret hideout. As Becky is rushing to get her family out, she hears the Whammer close by. If he discovers her hideout, WordGirl will be in trouble!