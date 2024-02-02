Backyard Camping/ Castle! Dungeon! Fortress! So?

Becky, Violet and TJ want to try their hand at roughing it in the great outdoors... so they set up a tent in the Botsford backyard. / Becky is having trouble finding anyone to play Pretty Princess Magic Pony with now that Violet only wants to play the latest card game, Castle! Dungeon! Fortress! Go!, with TJ. Chuck the Evil Sandwich Making Guy has a plan to steal the rarest card from a local shop.