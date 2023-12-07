My Dad, My Teacher, My Dad, My Teacher/The Power of Whamship

Mr. Botsford gets a job as Becky’s substitute teacher, and even though Becky’s classmates love the change, Becky feels picked on by her father, er, teacher? / It’s a day at the beach for both superheroes and super villains. However, while Becky and Bob bicker over how to properly build a sand castle, The Whammer and Invisi-Bill form a new (crime-filled) friendship at the Villain School Barbeque.