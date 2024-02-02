A Sticky Situation/Eight Legs vs. Two Brains

WordGirl and TJ become glued together. Unfortunately, WordGirl doesn’t have much time to figure out a solution. Granny May is on a crime spree! /It’s Becky's turn to take home the class pet – a hairy, scary, crawly tarantula named Shaggy. Though she is afraid of the spider, it’s her responsibility to care for him, which means when Dr. Two-Brains reveals his latest cheesy crime, Shaggy comes along.