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Blackstone Infrastructure Group
Local
Lackawanna County Commissioners hire firm to study environmental and health impacts of data centers and power plants
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Over 90 days, EmPower will study more than a dozen Lackawanna County proposed data center campuses and power plants.