Catholic faithful around the world mourn the passing of Pope Francis. We’ll hear from local Catholic leaders on their reflections and face-to-face meetings with the late pontiff.
Marywood University President Lisa Lori and St. Peter's Cathedral pastor the Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay recalled meeting Pope Francis during trips to The Vatican.
April 21, 2025 — this weekend was historic. Pope Francis passed away early this morning and the Museum of the American Revolution commemorated the 250th anniversary of the "shot heard 'round the world."