WVIA News Notes

Patchwork of community: Lewisburg unveils 50-year art retrospective
Artists shared their journeys during opening night of 'Art in Lewisburg: A 50-Year Retrospective.' The show features artists who feel the borough’s given them a voice in their field, whether by serving as their muse or by providing a support system.
'This is a way to shut our agency down,' says union president, Tobyhanna Army Depot employees worried about job security
Morale is low at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, which is part of the country’s organic industrial base and the largest industrial employer in Northeast Pennsylvania. The AFGE Local 1647 is trying to decipher confusing and chaotic instructions from the federal government, according to the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1647.
Shapiro launches initiative to hire federal workers laid off by Trump administration
Governor said the order directs state agencies to consider relevant federal experience analogous to state-level experience — a move that could improve the hiring prospects of those government workers. He also unveiled a new state career website to attract fired federal workers.
UPDATE: As Lackawanna County commissioners accept McGloin resignation, Gaughan rips succession process
The county common pleas court judges are supposed to pick a replacement commissioner from three names submitted by the county Democratic Party last week. They plan to announce their procedure Thursday.
Hallo, hola, bonjour: High schoolers learn eight languages at University of Scranton event
More than 100 students from six high schools attended World Languages Day at the University of Scranton on Tuesday. In rapid, 15-minute sessions, students received exposure to Italian, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, German, French, Arabic and American Sign languages.