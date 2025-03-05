WVIA News Notes

'This is a way to shut our agency down,' says union president, Tobyhanna Army Depot employees worried about job security

Morale is low at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, which is part of the country’s organic industrial base and the largest industrial employer in Northeast Pennsylvania. The AFGE Local 1647 is trying to decipher confusing and chaotic instructions from the federal government, according to the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1647.