100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVIA News Notes

Sign up for WVIA News Notes and receive the latest from the WVIA News Team, straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.

Latest Stories from the WVIA News Team
Painter Joanne Landis stands beside her work she says embodies what she's learned from living in Lewisburg. Two of her pieces will be up at The Gallery in Lewisburg until Mar. 15 as part of “Art in Lewisburg: A 50-Year Retrospective."
Patchwork of community: Lewisburg unveils 50-year art retrospective
Artists shared their journeys during opening night of 'Art in Lewisburg: A 50-Year Retrospective.' The show features artists who feel the borough’s given them a voice in their field, whether by serving as their muse or by providing a support system.
Tobyhanna Army Depot in Monroe County.
'This is a way to shut our agency down,' says union president, Tobyhanna Army Depot employees worried about job security
Morale is low at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, which is part of the country’s organic industrial base and the largest industrial employer in Northeast Pennsylvania. The AFGE Local 1647 is trying to decipher confusing and chaotic instructions from the federal government, according to the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1647.
PFM Group Consulting Managing Director Gordon Mann reviews his company's 163-page report for improving Lackawanna County's finances during a presentation March 6, 2025, at the county Government Center.
Consultant: Lackawanna County should aim to avoid double-digit property tax hikes
PFM Group Consulting Managing Director Gordon Mann outlined measures to restore financial health at a public presentation at the county Government Center.
Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin leaves a commissioners meeting on Feb. 19 before the second round of public comment.
Court: Lackawanna County Democratic Party must submit names to replace McGloin as commissioner again
Party chairman Chris Patrick declines to say if he'll start the party's process again or simply submit the same three names he submitted last week.
Members of the NE Sight book club discuss who the murderer is in a book they read.
From baking to book club: Northeast Sight Services helps people adapt to life with low vision, relearn skills
Exeter-based organization provides its clients with the resources to maintain independence as they navigate life with low vision.
The Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band will march in St. Patrick's Day parades in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Milford and Stroudsburg.
EVENTFUL: March on with St. Patrick’s Day parades in NEPA
Scranton and Wilkes-Barre will host St. Patrick's Day parades this weekend, and two celebrations will be held in the Poconos later this month.
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, March 4.
Pennsylvania Republicans laud Trump's speech while Fetterman takes aim at fellow Democrats
Meuser, Thompson say Trump is keeping his promises; Fetterman, meanwhile, criticizes members of his own party for 'self owns and unhinged petulance.'
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at a Harrisburg press conference to expedite state hiring for fired federal workers on Wednesday, March 5.
Shapiro launches initiative to hire federal workers laid off by Trump administration
Governor said the order directs state agencies to consider relevant federal experience analogous to state-level experience — a move that could improve the hiring prospects of those government workers. He also unveiled a new state career website to attract fired federal workers.
UPDATE: As Lackawanna County commissioners accept McGloin resignation, Gaughan rips succession process
The county common pleas court judges are supposed to pick a replacement commissioner from three names submitted by the county Democratic Party last week. They plan to announce their procedure Thursday.
Kaitlyn Fassett of West Scranton waves a flag of the Netherlands during World Languages Day at the University of Scranton.
Hallo, hola, bonjour: High schoolers learn eight languages at University of Scranton event
More than 100 students from six high schools attended World Languages Day at the University of Scranton on Tuesday. In rapid, 15-minute sessions, students received exposure to Italian, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, Japanese, German, French, Arabic and American Sign languages.