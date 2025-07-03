100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Cancer screenings for Wilkes-Barre, Scranton firefighters raise awareness of risk

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Wilkes-Barre hosts screening to raise awareness of heightened firefighting cancer risk

The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department encouraged members to get screened for cancer during a three day clinic this week. Firefighters have an increased risk of cancer not only from smoke inhalation, but also from PFAS in firefighting gear.

Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty in stabbing of four Idaho college students

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty on Wednesday for the stabbing deaths of four college students in Idaho. Kohberger is a native of the Pocono Mountains and was arrested at his parents' home in December 2022.

Scranton roller derby skater competing in Roller Derby World Cup

Scranton roller derby skater Charlotte Jacobson had one goal in mind for the last year: to skate with Jewish Roller Derby in the Roller Derby World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria. On Thursday morning, she achieved that goal.

Wilkes-Barre Scranton Roller Derby Roller Derby World Cup Beyond the Scoreboard Moosic Lackawanna County Bryan Kohberger Luzerne County Scranton Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Scranton Fire Department Jay Delaney Gene Yaw PFAS
