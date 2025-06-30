-
Bryan Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students as part of a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty, multiple media outlets reported Monday.
-
Monroe County judge says 3 witnesses sought by Kohberger must testify in trial over Idaho students’ stabbingsJudge Arthur Zulick ordered that three people whose testimony has been requested by defense attorneys will have to travel to Idaho to appear at the trial of a man accused of stabbing to death four college students in 2022.