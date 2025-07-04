100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Purple Heart recipient brings story of survival, hope to high schoolers

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Purple Heart recipient brings story of survival to high schoolers at Lycoming College

Rick Yarosh’s tank was blown up on Sept. 1, 2006, in Iraq. He says it was “the best thing that ever happened” to him.
Yarosh shared his story to a crowd of nearly 100 high school students as part of Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week, a summer program for rising juniors and seniors from around the state.

Wayne County Williamsport Lycoming County United States Military Rick Yarosh Iraq
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
