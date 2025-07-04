Purple Heart recipient brings story of survival, hope to high schoolers

Purple Heart recipient brings story of survival to high schoolers at Lycoming College

Rick Yarosh’s tank was blown up on Sept. 1, 2006, in Iraq. He says it was “the best thing that ever happened” to him.

Yarosh shared his story to a crowd of nearly 100 high school students as part of Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week , a summer program for rising juniors and seniors from around the state.

