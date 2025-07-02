Pa. lawmakers sound off as "Big Beautiful Bill" passes U.S. Senate

Demonstrators gather after "Big Beautiful Bill" passes Senate

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed its version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and now it heads back to Congress for final approval.

Hours after the vote, around 40 people rallied against what they believe is devastating federal legislation.

They were outside of Congressman Rob Bresnahan’s Scranton office. The group urged the U.S. representative to vote on the bill’s final draft with his constituents in mind.

State attorney general's office charges ex-therapist, ex-case manager with Medicaid fraud

State investigators have charged two providers with uncommon cases of Medicaid fraud.

An ex-case manager from Scranton is charged with providing no services while a Williamsport therapist is charged with sexually exploiting a patient.

