100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
UP TO DATE

Pa. lawmakers sound off as "Big Beautiful Bill" passes U.S. Senate

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Demonstrators gather after "Big Beautiful Bill" passes Senate

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed its version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and now it heads back to Congress for final approval.

Hours after the vote, around 40 people rallied against what they believe is devastating federal legislation.

They were outside of Congressman Rob Bresnahan’s Scranton office. The group urged the U.S. representative to vote on the bill’s final draft with his constituents in mind.

State attorney general's office charges ex-therapist, ex-case manager with Medicaid fraud

State investigators have charged two providers with uncommon cases of Medicaid fraud.

An ex-case manager from Scranton is charged with providing no services while a Williamsport therapist is charged with sexually exploiting a patient.

Tags
UP TO DATE MedicaidOne Big Beautiful Bill ActAction Together NEPARob BresnahanDave McCormickJohn FettermanPa. Attorney GeneralDave SundayLackawanna CountyLuzerne CountyLuzerne County Council
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News