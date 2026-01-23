7 Shows to Hear This February on WVIA Radio

Werther (Massenet)

Saturday, February 7th, 1pm

Chosen by Lawrence Brownlee: Alfredo Kraus in a performance from February 3, 1979 Richard Bonynge; Alfredo Kraus (Werther), Régine Crespin (Charlotte), Kathleen Battle (Sophie), Lenus Carlson (Albert)

Idomeneo (Mozart)

Saturday, February 14th, 1pm

Chosen by Joyce DiDonato: Frederica von Stade in a performance from February 15, 1986 Jeffrey Tate; David Rendall (Idomeneo), Benita Valente (Ilia), Frederica von Stade (Idamante), Hildegard Behrens (Elettra), John Alexander (Arbace)

Manon Lescaut (Puccini)

Saturday, February 21st, 1pm

Chosen by Asmik Grigorian: Mirella Freni in a performance from March 17, 1990 Nello Santi; Mirella Freni (Manon), Peter Dvorsky (Des Grieux), Brian Schexnayder (Lescaut), Italo Tajo (Geronte)

La Prise De Troie (Les Troyens, Part One - Berlioz)

Saturday, February 28th, 1pm

Chosen by Yannick Nézet-Séguin: Rafael Kubelík conducting a performance from March 16, 1974 Rafael Kubelík; Shirley Verrett (Cassandre), Jon Vickers (Énée), Louis Quilico (Chorèbe)

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists.

The Choral Hour: Black History Month

Sunday, February 8th, Noon

Join host Kathlene Ritch as she celebrates Black History Month! This episode showcases the work of four Black women composers, and some of the many choirs that perform their works. Works of Ysaye M. Barnwell, Margaret Bonds, Undine Smith Moore, and Rosephanye Powell are presented by 10 different choral ensembles.

Heifitz On Air

Sunday, February 22nd, Noon

We mark African-American History Month with works by Black composers ranging from the Roaring 1920s to our roiling 2020s. Featuring great Heifetz Institute performances of works by Jessie Montgomery, Clarence Cameron White, Florence Price, George Walker, and 19-year-old Jaylin Vinson.

