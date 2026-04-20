10 Shows to Hear This May on WVIA Radio

Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin

Saturday, May 2nd, 1pm

Timur Zangiev; Iurii Samoilov (Onegin), Asmik Grigorian (Tatiana), Stanislas de Barbeyrac (Lenski), Maria Barakova (Olga), Alexander Tsymbalyuk (Prince Gremin), Larissa Diadkova (Filippyevna)

Donizetti: La Fille Du Régiment

Saturday, May 9th, 1pm

Performance from October 31, 2025. Giacomo Sagripanti; Erin Morley (Marie), Lawrence Brownlee (Tonio), Susan Graham (Marquise of Berkenfield), Peter Kálmán (Sulpice)

Verdi: Don Carlo

Saturday, May 16th, 1pm

Performance from November 11, 1950, chosen by listener vote. Fritz Stiedry; Jussi Björling (Don Carlo), Delia Rigal (Elisabeth of Valois), Cesare Siepi (Philip II), Fedora Barbieri (Princess Eboli), Robert Merrill (Rodrigo), Jerome Hines (Grand Inquisitor)

Puccini: Turandot

Saturday, May 23rd, 1pm

Oksana Lyniv; Anna Pirozzi (Turandot), Brian Jagde (Calàf), Angel Blue (Liù), John Relyea (Timur)

Gabriela Lena Frank: El Último Sueño De Frida Y Diego

Saturday, May 30th, 1pm

Libretto by Nilo Cruz – Network Broadcast Premiere. Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Isabel Leonard (Frida), Carlos Álvarez (Diego), Gabriella Reyes (Catrina), Nils Wanderer (Leonardo)

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

Memorial Day 2026

Wind & Rhythm - Memoralize

Monday, May 25th, 10am

Music gives us a chance to express ourselves when we need help dealing with difficult emotions. It gives our minds a place to face all of the feelings associated with life and death. Without music, dealing with the gravity of death in a war setting is almost too much to consider. And when war-like activities mimic battlefield conditions it takes powerful music to help us cope. The holiday we celebrate has a specific scope. Decoration Day became Memorial Day and it honors combat heroes who died on the field of battle. We can’t repay them for their sacrifice but we can be diligent in honoring them. If they were able to tell us about duty and responsibility we would be humbled beyond measure. Most of our program honors them on this episode, but not all of it.

The Score w/ Edmund Stone - Memorial Day

Monday, May 25th, 11am

This week on The Score with Edmund Stone – Lest We Forget – honoring those who have served our military in over 200 years of conflict. Music from films on America’s War of Independence, the U.S. Civil War, World Wars 1 and 2, Vietnam, and the Gulf War. Lest We Forget on The Score with Edmund Stone.

Early Music Now! With Sarah Schneider

Monday, May 25th, Noon

Notre Dame de Paris has attracted top musical talent since it was founded. André Campra served as music director there in the late 17th century, and this week's show presents music he may have written during his short tenure at Notre Dame: his Messe des Morts, or Requiem Mass. This comes from a recent release featuring Ensemble Correspondances, directed by Sebastian Daucé.

Folktales - Folktale of Patriotism & Remembrance

Monday, May 25th, 1pm

As American founding father, and 2nd US President, John Adams noted: "Our obligations to our country never cease but with our lives". In honor of this weekend's Memorial Day celebrations, we're traveling the world for musical reflections, tributes and remembrances of those who gave their lives, for their country, and wise words on the importance of such patriotic acts. Beginning in our own United States, we'll be touring Europe, South America, Asia, Africa, and beyond, w/ a special tribute to our original celebration of 'Decoration Day' in Civil War days. Featured musicians include Jay Unger, Bill Ellis, Calic, Moya Brennan & the Chieftains, Inkuyo, Rhythm Devils, Mizik Mizik and more. Have a safe and happy holiday, and hope you can join us for this powerful show.

