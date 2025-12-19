22 Shows to Watch This January on WVIA TV

In The Spotlight

Scholastic Scrimmage

Thursdays 7 & 7:30pm beginning January 8th

Returning for an all-new 21st season! This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.

VIA Short Takes

Monday, January 12th 7pm

In this new episode of VIA Short Takes stories spotlighted will be "Wings of the Past: Discovering the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum", "A Canal Boat Journey on the Lehigh Canal", "Saving Turtle Creek: A Conservation Success Story" and "Above NEPA Part 4".

Encores: Tuesday, January 13th 4pm; Thursday, January 15th 9pm; Friday, January 16th 2pm; Monday, January 26th 7pm; Tuesday, January 27th 4pm

Keystone Edition - Legendary Coach Mark Duda

Monday, January 19th 7pm

A celebration of the inspiring life and career of legendary Lackawanna College football Coach Mark Duda, who has helped produce more than 450 NCAA Division I athletes, and more than 25 players who went on to sign NFL contracts. After his recent Parkinson's diagnosis,Duda retired at the end of the 2025 season. His work on and off the field has encouraged countless young men to become the best versions of themselves at home, in the classroom and out in the community.

Encores: Tuesday, January 20th 4pm; Thursday, January 25th 12pm; Tuesday, January 27th 3pm; Thursday, January 29th 9pm; Friday, January 30th 2pm

Holocaust Warnings: American Anti-Semitism and Extremism (Encore Presentation)

Monday, January 27th 7pm

The Holocaust began with words - hateful words aimed at Jews, and others. Words can encourage and compliment, but words can also startle and wound people personally and in public ways. Words matter. Can the Holocaust provide a template for understanding and confronting extremism today?

Drama

Preview

Our House

Saturdays 9pm - January 3rd - January 24th

When Fi Lawson arrives home to find strangers moving into her house, she is plunged into terror and confusion. Discovering that her husband, Bram, has disappeared, Fi's panic rises as she realizes the secrets and lies have only just begun. In this gripping story of intrigue, conspiracy and betrayal, will either survive the chilling truth that there are far worse things you can lose than your house.

Season 6 Trailer

Miss Scarlet on Masterpiece (Season 6)

Sundays 8pm, January 11th - February 15th

As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe.

Season 6 Preview

All Creatures Great and Small on Masterpiece (Season 6)

Sundays 9pm, January 11th - February 22nd

This season takes us back to the rolling hills of the Yorkshire Dales, where life in Darrowby is starting to find its rhythm again as the war in Europe winds down. It’s 1945, and the Skeldale family is stepping into a new chapter -- one shaped by change, hope, and the opportunities that come with a more peaceful future.

Bookish

Sundays 10pm, January 11th - February 15th

In post-war London, Gabriel Book, a literary enthusiast and bookseller, combines his day job with his favorite hobby -- helping solve murder cases. Although happily married to his best friend, Trottie, Book is a gay man at a time when homosexuality was illegal. When a new assistant arrives at the shop, it soon becomes clear his appointment wasn’t as random as it at first seems.

RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service

Saturdays 9pm beginning January 31st

Based on real-life stories, follow the modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service as they navigate private lives as turbulent and profound as the heart-stopping emergencies they attend to in the Australian outback.

Broadchurch

Saturdays 10pm beginning January 31st

When a young boy is murdered, this small town of Broadchurch in Dorset suddenly becomes the focus of a major event in the full glare of the media spotlight. DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) lead the investigation.

History

Trailer | Bombshell

American Experience - Bombshell

Tuesday, January 6th 9pm

Eighty years after the devastating atomic bombings that ushered in the nuclear age, Bombshell explores how the U.S. government sought to manipulate the truth about the bombings of Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. Through propaganda, censorship and the co-opting of the press, the government presented a benevolent picture of atomic power, minimizing the horrific human toll of the bombings. Bombshell sheds light on the efforts of a group of intrepid reporters to let the world know the truth.

Official Trailer | The Revolution that Changed the World

The American Revolution

Fridays 9pm, January 9th - February 13th

To mark the publication of Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, January 9, 1776, WVIA brings you this special weekly encore of Ken Burns' The American Revolution. Thirteen American colonies unite in rebellion, win an eight-year war to secure their independence, and establish a new form of government that would inspire centuries of democratic movements within the United States and around the globe.

News & Public Affairs

VOCES - American Sons

Monday, January 12th 10pm

Follow a group of Marines a decade after their deployment to Afghanistan as they navigate the lingering trauma of war and the devastating loss of their comrade, Corporal JV Villarreal. Through Villarreal's haunting first-person video diary, audiences gain an intimate view of life on the front lines and the unbreakable bonds formed through sacrifice. The film serves as a poignant exploration of resilience, grief, and the urgent need for mental health support.

Horizons from PBS News

Saturdays 6pm beginning January 17th

Horizons from PBS News will feature experts and professionals in the world of science, health, technology and the environment and will dive into a single issue each week such as the Artificial Intelligence race, advances in medicine, and the latest developments in climate science. Horizons will be hosted by Peabody and Emmy award-winning journalist and PBS News Hour correspondent William Brangham and will be executive produced by Talesha Reynolds, who also serves as senior producer of content and special projects for PBS News Hour.

Compass Points from PBS News

Sundays 6pm beginning January 18th

Compass Points from PBS News will take an all-encompassing look at a prominent international topic each week and will provide timely analysis with a panel of experts including former government officials and journalists on issues such as America’s power and influence abroad, the shifting world order under the Trump Administration, and what global conflicts and rising tensions could mean for America’s interests. Compass Points will be hosted by Peabody and duPont-Columbia award-winning journalist and PBS News Hour foreign affairs and defense correspondent Nick Schifrin and will be executive produced by Stephanie Kotuby, who also serves as executive producer of Washington Week with The Atlantic and senior editorial producer for PBS News Hour.

Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer

Independent Lens - Vivien's Wild Ride

Monday, January 26th 10pm

When legendary film editor Vivien Hillgrove begins losing her sight, she confronts memories of loss and resilience while reinventing herself as an artist with a disability. From her groundbreaking career in cinema to her life on a small farm with her partner, Karen, Vivien's story reveals how creativity, care, and connection can reshape what it means to see and belong.

Arts & Music

Great Performances - From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2026

Thursday, January 1st 8pm

Ring in the New Year with the Vienna Philharmonic at the world-famous Musikverein, with Hugh returning as host. The celebrations showcase the virtuosic dancing of the Vienna City Ballet performed on location in sumptuous Vienna landmarks.

Encores: Thursday, January 1st 9:30pm; Friday, January 2nd 1pm

Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire

American Masters - Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire

Tuesday, January 27th 9pm

Learn about the life and career of Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night. After his liberation from Buchenwald, Wiesel became a writer in France before immigrating to America. Over the course of his decades-long career, Wiesel fought the 'sin of indifference' by writing 57 books, teaching as a university professor, and championing for human rights.

Science & Nature

Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants

Nature - Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants

Wednesday, January 14th 8pm

While the elephant’s matriarchal society has been widely explored, the world of male elephants remains much of a mystery. This episode will venture into this overlooked world. We have only recently discovered that elephants like Craig play a key role in elephant society, passing their wisdom on to younger males and keep the social order. The film captures the overlooked life of a great giant, and the irreplaceable role he plays in the survival of his species.

NOVA - Asteroids: Spark of Life?

Wednesday, January 21st 9pm

It's hard to imagine that large meteorites colliding with Earth with the power of 20 Hiroshima bombs can bring anything but cataclysm. Ever since a link was made between meteorite impacts and mass extinctions on Earth, we have feared rogue asteroids destroying our planet. There is no doubt, these objects can be takers of life - but is it possible that giant asteroid impacts were actually essential for the creation of life on Earth NOVA follows a series of discoveries behind a remarkable theory of how the violent destroyers of life could also have created the very special conditions - of chemistry and energy - that made life possible in the first place.

NOVA - Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire

Wednesday, January 28th 9pm

Deep in the Cambodian jungle lie the ruins of Angkor, a marvel of urban engineering and seat of the once-mighty Khmer Empire. New discoveries are revealing how this ancient metropolis was built - and what likely led to its devastating collapse.

Secrets of the Dead - Queens of Combat

Wednesday, January 28th 10pm

Recent archaeological findings near Roman London have revealed the remains of what may be the first female gladiator ever discovered. This significant discovery, made in a burial pit containing gladiatorial artifacts, challenges previous notions about the presence of female fighters in ancient Rome, as few gladiator cemeteries have been excavated without evidence of women. Notable artifacts include a marble frieze at the British Museum depicting two female gladiators in combat, and a small bronze statuette in a Hamburg Museum, once thought to represent a woman washing but it’s now identified as a female gladiator wielding a curved sword. These women, referred to as Amazon and Achillea, were not merely enslaved people, but valuable assets akin to celebrity athletes. Inscriptions indicate they did not fight to the death and participated in various combat styles, including wild beast hunts, alongside men for centuries. However, a decree in 200 AD banned female fighters from the arena, reflecting societal concerns about their impact on the perception of women.

