23 Shows to Watch This February on WVIA TV

Scholastic Scrimmage

Thursdays 7 & 7:30pm

This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.

Wham Re-Bop-Boom-Bam: The Swing Jazz of Eddie Durham

Sunday, February 8th 7pm

Eddie Durham heard music differently, and he played it differently, too. Carrying rural southwestern blues influences with him from his hometown of San Marcos, Texas, Eddie became a leading architect of the Kansas City swing jazz sound in the 1920s and '30s. As a trombonist, guitarist, writer and arranger, he helped to author the signature sounds of Count Basie, Benny Moten, Jimmie Lunceford and Glenn Miller, while his pioneering work with amplified and electric guitars paved the way for today's rock 'n roll. Through interviews with family, friends and devoted fellow musicians of all ages, WHAM RE-BOP-BOOM-BAM: THE SWING JAZZ OF EDDIE DURHAM follows the musical journey of this often overlooked, but totally unique, musical genius.

Keystone Edition - Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma?

Monday, February 16th 7pm

How often have you heard the phrase "data center" lately? They are being talked about in all corners of our area. Data centers are a hot topic right now, but many people don't know exactly what they are, how they're used, and why there is opposition to them. We'll wade through it all on the next edition of Keystone Edition: Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma?

Conversations for the Common Good: A Regional Approach to Maternal Care

Tuesday, February 23rd 7pm

This edition of Conversations for the Common Good spotlights the Northeast Regional Maternal Health Coalition (NRMHC), a community-driven initiative led by Maternal and Family Health Services (MFHS) with support from PA Department of Health to improve maternal health outcomes across 14 counties in Northeast Pennsylvania. NHRMC brings together healthcare providers, community organizations, and residents to advance maternal health equity through collaboration and shared responsibility. The program explores how regional partnerships, informed care, and accessible resources can strengthen maternal health services and empower families and communities throughout Northeast Pennsylvania.

Food

America's Home Cooking: Flavors of the Fourth

Saturday, February 28th 10am & 4pm

AMERICA'S HOME COOKING: FLAVORS OF THE FOURTH is a new special from Chris Fennimore and the America's Home Cooking team that celebrates picnics and barbecue! Recipes include horseradish potato salad, baked beans, apple hand pies and more summer favorites.

History

Christa

Sunday, February 1st 7pm

Christa McAuliffe, America's first teacher in space, is the subject of a moving documentary on the creation of her statue, unveiled in September 2024 at the New Hampshire State House and created by Idaho sculptor Benjamin Victor. Through interviews with former students, educators, and state leaders, the film celebrates her life and belief that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things.

Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History

Tuesdays 9pm, February 3rd - February 17th

From acclaimed scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr, explore the complex relationship between Black Americans and Jewish Americans - forged through shared struggles against racism and antisemitism in this four-part series.

Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights

Thursday, February 12th 9pm

THE NIAGARA MOVEMENT: THE EARLY BATTLE FOR CIVIL RIGHTS is a one-hour documentary focused on the formation and impact of the first civil rights movement of the 20th century. The program traces the social and economic conditions of African Americans at the turn of the 20th century, examines the different strategies for racial advancement led by Black leaders of the time, explores the creation of the Niagara Movement, and places the movement's legacy into a contemporary context.

Fly Boys: Western Pennsylvania's Tuskegee Airmen

Sunday, February 15th 7pm

"Fly Boys: Western Pennsylvania's Tuskegee Airmen" covers the "Tuskegee Airmen Experiment", a military experiment to see if Black men were capable of flying complicated engines of war. The airmen flew fighter and bomber planes during World War II and were trained at Tuskegee, Alabama. These are the stories of the men who lived through the experience as well as from family members who remember them. Plus, some white pilots tell how they owe their survival to the heroics of this group of men. The Tuskegee Airmen included pilots, navigators, bombardiers, maintenance and support staff, instructors and all the personnel who kept the planes in the air. This is not to be confused with the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment.

News & Public Affairs

Medical Frontiers

Wednesdays 7pm beginning February 4th

MEDICAL FRONTIERS explores the groundbreaking world of Japanese medical technology and healthcare from prevention to cure. From diet and exercise to the latest treatments, news about medical advances can be hard to grasp. MEDICAL FRONTIERS cuts through the jargon to simply explain the latest breakthroughs in Japanese medical technology and treatments. The series also offers fun and easy tips on staying fit and healthy, and serves as a valuable resource for medical professionals by presenting complex issues in a way that patients can easily understand.

Independent Lens - The Librarians

Monday, February 9th 10pm

When Texas lawmakers seek to review a list of books, librarians find themselves on the frontlines of a national battle. Across the U.S., librarians face the impact of uniting against library collection standards that include restrictions on race-related and LGBTQIA+ content. Drawing on historical context, The Librarians explores the broader implications for education and public life.

Independent Lens - The Inquisitor

Monday, February 23rd 10pm

Explore the life and legacy of Barbara Jordan in “The Inquisitor.” Jordan was a groundbreaking Texas congresswoman whose sharp intellect and moral clarity transformed U.S. politics. From Nixon's impeachment to civil rights battles, her voice demanded accountability, while she privately faced struggles few ever knew of.

2026 State of the Union Address - A PBS News Special

Tuesday, February 24th 9pm

PBS News live coverage of President Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Address before a Joint Session of Congress. The live coverage will include the president’s speech, the Democratic response, and analysis from the PBS News team.

Arts & Music

Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Concert

Thursday, February 5th 9pm

Celebrate 20 years of spectacular Irish music with a new concert filmed at the Helix in Dublin. With fan favorites, new arrangements, and stirring originals, this emotional evening features a stellar lineup of eight world-class Celtic Women.

Encores: Friday, February 6th 2pm

Sun Ra: Do The Impossible

American Masters - Sun Ra: Do the Impossible

Friday, February 20th 9pm

This documentary is a kaleidoscopic portrait of the visionary jazz musician, composer, and poet known as Sun Ra and the musical, historical, and philosophical currents that shaped him.

Thomas Paine's to Begin the World Over Again

Monday, February 2nd 7pm

All the triumphs and tragedies of Thomas Paine's life are here in this film of the acclaimed one-man play To Begin the World Over Again:the Life of Thomas Paine, shot in front of a live audience at the Lillian Theatre, Hollywood. Thomas Paine, a man largely forgotten and greatly misunderstood, is ironically quoted by all and every political faction in America today. Yet his ideas about democracy, equality, slavery, pensions, healthcare, education and morality would have created a very different kind of nation if they had been acted on. He was a man who changed the world, only to have the world he changed turn its back on him. The man who ignited revolutions would die largely ignored and distained, yet he was at the epicenter of world events when he wrote his books, literally transforming nations through the power of his words. Thomas Paine was one of the world's most provocative writers and worst politicians, a very nearly deadly combination. He lived by the creed that "one must always speak the truth as one sees it, no matter the consequences" and what an extraordinary life it was. It is time to hear and discuss and debate Thomas Paine again, since, as he said, "we have it in our power to begin the world over again".

Great Performances - Movies for Grownups with AARP 2026

Sunday, February 22nd 7pm

Honor some of 2025's best films for grownups, by grownups, in a star-studded ceremony hosted by Tony and Emmy winner Alan Cumming. Adam Sandler receives the Career Achievement Award.

Lawrence Welk: Milestones and Memories

Saturday, February 28th 7pm

More than 40 stars from The Lawrence Welk Show sing, dance and play their hearts out in a once-in-a-lifetime reunion concert, taped Labor Day weekend 2000 at the Champagne Theater in Branson, Missouri. Through the performance of more than 30 beloved songs, The Welk Musical Family recollects their career highlights and special moments together. For the huge crowd of fans who flocked from every state in the country to experience this concert, the stars become both guides and fellow travelers down a musical memory lane.

Science & Nature

Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"

Nature - Parenthood: Grasslands

Wednesday, February 4th 8pm

This five-part natural history series, narrated by David Attenborough, explores the extraordinary strategies and ingenious tricks that animal parents employ to give their young a head start in life. In this first episode "Grasslands", animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands. In Zambezi, wild dogs must focus the energy of their unruly teenagers for survival, and in India, an expecting langur learns parenting skills by babysitting.

NOVA - Can Dogs Talk?

Wednesday, February 4th 9pm

Imagine a world where your furry best friend could tell you exactly what they're thinking. A growing number of dog owners claim this is already happening, thanks to innovative word buttons that seem to unlock a new realm of canine communication. But are these dogs truly understanding what we're saying - and talking back? Are they really thinking creatively, applying words in new contexts? Or is this just clever conditioning To find out, scientists are conducting the largest animal communication study in history, analyzing millions of button presses from thousands of dogs worldwide. Witness astonishing moments that challenge our assumptions about animal intelligence, from dogs that seemingly engage in conversations to those who learn new words with incredible speed. Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about the minds of dogs and discover just how far their linguistic abilities might stretch.

Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"

Nature - Parenthood: Oceans

Wednesday, February 18th 9pm

Parenting in the ocean demands dedication and intelligence. Whether teaching their young to navigate the reef or to master camouflage, these seabound parents utilize remarkable strategies to keep their children alive.

Nature - Parenthood: Jungles

Wednesday, February 25th 8pm

Raising young in the complex jungle world requires adaptability, and animal parents must become masters of their environment. See how they learn to exploit every opportunity through determination and teamwork while reliant on the trees themselves.