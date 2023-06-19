Rattlesnake Roundup: A Photo Essay
1 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake014.jpg
A rattlesnake hunter shows off the snake he caught at the Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup.
Aimee Dilger
2 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake004.jpg
Annli Michell, 10, carries a milk snake so the crowd could get a closer look.
Aimee Dilger
3 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake006.jpg
A snake slithers up the inside of a cage in the snake pit.
AIMEE DILGER
4 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake005.jpg
The Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup was well-attended this year.
Aimee Dilger
5 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake007.jpg
Hunters carry snakes back to the fairgrounds in various types of buckets.
AIMEE DILGER
6 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake008.jpg
A snake educator gets a snake into a tube to be measured.
AIMEE DILGER
7 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake009.jpg
Children and adults both look on at the snake roundup.
AIMEE DILGER
8 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake010.jpg
Dime Bag Duffy holds a 7-year-old Burmese python named Gary from CDE Exotics.
Aimee Dilger
9 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake011.jpg
Pancake, a rescue tortoise, walks the grounds at the Rattlesnake Roundup.
Aimee Dilger
10 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake012.jpg
Aimee Dilger
11 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake013.jpg
A girl watches rattlesnakes through fencing.
AIMEE DILGER
12 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake001.jpg
Snake hunters and educators walk around the perimeter of the snake ring to show the reptiles.
AIMEE DILGER
13 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake002.jpg
Snakes brought in from the hunt are measured, weighed and marked.
AIMEE DILGER
14 of 14 — 06182023_WVIA_Snake003.jpg
AIMEE DILGER
Slithering snakes drew big crowds to Noxen. The Noxen Volunteer Fire Company held its annual Rattlesnake Roundup June 15 to June 18. Snake hunters went in search of rattlesnakes and then brought them back to be measured, weighed and marked. Organizers say the snakes were then safely returned to where they were found. The Rattlesnake Roundup is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company.