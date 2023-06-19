Rattlesnake Roundup: A Photo Essay

Slithering snakes drew big crowds to Noxen. The Noxen Volunteer Fire Company held its annual Rattlesnake Roundup June 15 to June 18. Snake hunters went in search of rattlesnakes and then brought them back to be measured, weighed and marked. Organizers say the snakes were then safely returned to where they were found. The Rattlesnake Roundup is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company.