Local

Rattlesnake Roundup: A Photo Essay

By Aimee Dilger
Published June 19, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
A rattlesnake hunter shows off the snake he caught at the Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup.
A rattlesnake hunter shows off the snake he caught at the Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup.
Annli Michell, 10, carries a milk snake so the crowd could get a closer look.
Annli Michell, 10, carries a milk snake so the crowd could get a closer look.
A snake slithers up the inside of a cage in the snake pit.
A snake slithers up the inside of a cage in the snake pit.
The Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup was well-attended this year.
The Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup was well-attended this year.
Hunters carry snakes back to the fairgrounds in various types of buckets.
Hunters carry snakes back to the fairgrounds in various types of buckets.
A snake educator gets a snake into a tube to be measured.
A snake educator gets a snake into a tube to be measured.
Children and adults both look on at the snake roundup.
Children and adults both look on at the snake roundup.
Dime Bag Duffy holds a 7-year-old Burmese python named Gary from CDE Exotics.
Dime Bag Duffy holds a 7-year-old Burmese python named Gary from CDE Exotics.
Pancake, a rescue tortoise, walks the grounds at the Rattlesnake Roundup.
Pancake, a rescue tortoise, walks the grounds at the Rattlesnake Roundup.
The Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup was well-attended this year.
The Noxen Rattlesnake Roundup was well-attended this year.
A girl watches rattlesnakes through fencing.
A girl watches rattlesnakes through fencing.
Snake hunters and educators walk around the perimeter of the snake ring to show the reptiles.
Snake hunters and educators walk around the perimeter of the snake ring to show the reptiles.
Snakes brought in from the hunt are measured, weighed and marked.
Snakes brought in from the hunt are measured, weighed and marked.
Snakes brought in from the hunt are measured, weighed and marked.
Snakes brought in from the hunt are measured, weighed and marked.
Slithering snakes drew big crowds to Noxen. The Noxen Volunteer Fire Company held its annual Rattlesnake Roundup June 15 to June 18. Snake hunters went in search of rattlesnakes and then brought them back to be measured, weighed and marked. Organizers say the snakes were then safely returned to where they were found. The Rattlesnake Roundup is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company.

