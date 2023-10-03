100 WVIA Way
The civil trial of Donald Trump

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT
Former President Donald Trump makes a statement at the end the first day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York City.
On Monday former President Donald Trump faced reporters at a New York City courthouse, defiant and disgruntled, calling his civil trial for fraud a “witch hunt.”

The former presidentis facing charges of fraudalong withhis sons, theirbusinesses,and Trump Organization executives.Trump is accused of misrepresenting his net worth to the tune of billions. Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

We get the latest from Bloomberg’s White House Correspondent Jordan Fabian.

Maya Garg