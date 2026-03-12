100 WVIA Way
STAY TUNED: WVIA will be in Williamsport today to take part in Raise the Region 2026

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Fans line the street as the Grand Slam Parade passes by.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Fans line the streets in downtown Williamsport last summer as the Little League World Series Grand Slam Parade passes by. Members of the WVIA News Team and other WVIA personalities will be at the Journey Bank Community Arts Center from 10 a.m. to noon today, Thursday, March 12, during Raise the Region 2026 to talk about our mission and stories we've written about Northcentral Pennsylvania.

It's time to Raise the Region once again, and WVIA will be on hand to greet members of the Williamsport area and surrounding communities.

WVIA
Raise the Region is a 30-hour online giving event supporting nonprofit organizations across Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga and Union counties.

Stop by the WVIA Studios at the Journey Bank Community Arts Center between 10 a.m. and noon today, Thursday, March 12, to meet members of the WVIA News Team and other WVIA personalities. We will have information about WVIA, fun prizes and light refreshments.

Since it began in 2013, Raise the Region has generated over $21 million for local nonprofits, according to the event's official website. You can learn more about the event and sponsor First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania here, with frequently asked questions here.

Today's visit also will be an opportunity for our news team to talk with the community about stories we have been covering, and to discuss ideas for other stories in the region:
Local WilliamsportLycoming CountyColumbia CountyMontour CountyNorthumberland CountySnyder CountyTioga CountyUnion CountyRaise the Region
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News