STAY TUNED: WVIA will be in Williamsport today to take part in Raise the Region 2026

It's time to Raise the Region once again, and WVIA will be on hand to greet members of the Williamsport area and surrounding communities.

WVIA Stop by the WVIA Studios at the Journey Bank Community Arts Center between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, March 12, 2026 to meet members of the WVIA News Team and other WVIA personalities. We’ll have information about WVIA, fun prizes, and light refreshments.

Raise the Region is a 30-hour online giving event supporting nonprofit organizations across Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga and Union counties.

Since it began in 2013, Raise the Region has generated over $21 million for local nonprofits, according to the event's official website. You can learn more about the event and sponsor First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania here, with frequently asked questions here.

Today's visit also will be an opportunity for our news team to talk with the community about stories we have been covering, and to discuss ideas for other stories in the region:

