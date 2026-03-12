STAY TUNED: WVIA will be in Williamsport today to take part in Raise the Region 2026
It's time to Raise the Region once again, and WVIA will be on hand to greet members of the Williamsport area and surrounding communities.
Raise the Region is a 30-hour online giving event supporting nonprofit organizations across Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga and Union counties.
Stop by the WVIA Studios at the Journey Bank Community Arts Center between 10 a.m. and noon today, Thursday, March 12, to meet members of the WVIA News Team and other WVIA personalities. We will have information about WVIA, fun prizes and light refreshments.
Since it began in 2013, Raise the Region has generated over $21 million for local nonprofits, according to the event's official website. You can learn more about the event and sponsor First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania here, with frequently asked questions here.
Today's visit also will be an opportunity for our news team to talk with the community about stories we have been covering, and to discuss ideas for other stories in the region:
- As industry grows, Penn College to launch two artificial intelligence minors this fall
- Center for Rural Pa. finds state's maternity health desert growing, as 23 counties are without labor and delivery hospital units
- Tioga and Lycoming County rail trail named Pa.'s Trail of the Year
- Bass Pro Shops, other retailers could spur development, tax revenue in Lycoming County
- OFFICIALLY ON THE RECORD: Region's municipal leaders survey the road ahead, discuss vision for communities in 2026
- Next chapter: Williamsport's Otto Bookstore to expand for the first time in more than 180 years
- America250PA to launch year of celebration with 67-county tour
- Penn State study finds melanoma ‘hotspot’ in central Pa. counties with or near cultivated farmland
- UPMC rural residency program trains doctors in Wellsboro to bolster rural doctor workforce
- After Little League World Series game, Wyoming Valley Challenger team honored in Harrisburg
- Tackling his dream: 58-year-old freshman joins Lycoming College football team, inspires teammates