As industry grows, Penn College to launch two artificial intelligence minors this fall

A school in Northcentral Pennsylvania will have an expanding role in the future of artificial intelligence.

Pennsylvania College of Technology will offer two new minors starting in the fall: Artificial Intelligence in Industry & Society and Artificial Intelligence Foundations & Applications.

The minors, open to students pursuing bachelor’s degrees and combined bachelor’s/master’s degrees, complement the school’s STEM-related majors that support the AI economy, leaders said. The new programs come as the use and capabilities of AI — or making computers smart enough to do tasks that usually require humans — advance. AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“A lot of the majors that our students do are what's going to allow AI to be effective as we move forward,” said Brad Webb, dean of the School of Engineering Technologies. “Students are preparing how to use AI to improve the lives of our society.”

New AI minors, classes

The two new minors approach AI with different perspectives, said Andrea Campbell, assistant dean of curriculum and instruction.

Artificial Intelligence in Industry & Society is grounded in theoretical and societal applications of AI. The minor looks at how AI affects a broad range of disciplines, and provides students with the current best practices, ethical and responsible use and AI literacy, so that they can use those AI tools in their future careers, Campbell said.

Intelligence Foundations & Applications emphasizes more technically intensive coursework that focuses on algorithms and creation of software/tools.

“This is the one that students will explore the theory and hands-on experience of AI, learning about how these systems function, the study of the advanced topics, and really gain experience building and working and networking with these AI tools and libraries that are affecting all the industries that we service here at Penn College,” Campbell said.

Students in both minors will take a new course, Introduction to Artificial Intelligence. The class covers fundamental AI concepts and applications to equip students with the critical thinking skills required to engage with AI technologies responsibly and effectively. A second new course, AI in Business & Society, examines the ways current AI tools are transforming the modern workplace. The class is specific to the Artificial Intelligence in Industry & Society minor.

A third new class, Deep Learning, is required for the Artificial Intelligence Foundations & Applications minor. Deep learning is responsible for many advances in technology, such as computer vision and natural language processing and is considered a fundamental skill for those studying AI and data science.

“I'm really excited for these two minors,” Campbell said. “I think it's just another step in the direction of making sure that we remain a leader in applied technology education and that our graduates are leaving with relevant, supportive information needed to make sure that they are successful in their careers.”

Training for AI fields and beyond

Courtesy of Penn College Many Penn College programs, including robotics and automation, help prepare students for the AI economy.

Many Penn College graduates already work in or support the field of AI — including those in automation and robotics and information technology.

Some use AI in their fields, while others, including those who build networks, help create the infrastructure, Webb said.

“The types of programs we create, which are very centered in industry needs, are always going to be necessary,” he said. “We're going to make minor, incremental changes to our programs to adopt these new technologies, and I think we're still going to be putting out phenomenal graduates who can really make a difference across a number of industries... So I just think this is going to make us better.”