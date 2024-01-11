Boeing's big blowout

Boeing’s Dave Calhoun is under intense scrutiny.

As C-E-O he spoke earlier this week to his staff after an Alaska Airlines plane landed safely after suffering a blowout in mid-air.

No one was injured when an unused cabin door broke away on the flight. But since that incident on Saturday, federal officials ordered that all Boeing 7-3-7 MAX 9 jetliners be grounded.

How big a crisis is this for the U.S. plane maker and its 140,000 workers?

Peter Robison is a senior reporter at Bloomberg News and author of “Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing.”

