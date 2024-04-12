What 2 women deported from the U.S. after being incarcerated want you to know

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with two women who were incarcerated in the U.S. and then deported, Assia Serrano and Tina Hamdi. They’re part of the Chance to Come Home Campaign.

We also hear from Nayna Gupta, associate director of policy at the National Immigrant Justice Center, which is running the campaign.

Assia Serrano and her kids. (Courtesy of Assia Serrano)

Tina Hamdi and her kids. (Courtesy of Tina Hamdi)

