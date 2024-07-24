100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democrats, Kamala Harris, and young voters in 2024

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published July 24, 2024 at 8:33 AM EDT
A supporter holds a sign as members of the San Francisco Democratic Party rally in support of Kamala Harris, following the announcement by US President Joe Biden that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race at City Hall in San Francisco, California.
A supporter holds a sign as members of the San Francisco Democratic Party rally in support of Kamala Harris, following the announcement by US President Joe Biden that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race at City Hall in San Francisco, California.

With Vice President Kamala Harris now aiming to become the Democratic party’s presidential nominee, one big question remains: Will Harris’ candidacychange her party’s fortunes with younger voters, especially those in the 18-to-40 age bracket?

They’ve been a crucial voting bloc for Democrats for decades.

Exit polls suggested President Biden won voters ages 18-to-29 by more than 20 points in 2020. But more recent surveys found him struggling to win back their support. How can Harris and her campaign rally young voters? 

We speak to Ajay Pittman, a Democratic Oklahoma State Representative for its 99th District.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Maya Garg