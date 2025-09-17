100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is the Trump administration's attack on two Venezuelan ships legal? A lawyer weighs in

By Ari Shapiro,
Vincent AcovinoJustine Kenin
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:47 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with lawyer John Bellinger about the legality of the Trump administration's strike on Venezuelan boats.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.