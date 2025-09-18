100 WVIA Way
Fed brings down interest rates for the first time in a year under pressure from Trump administration

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 18, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point for the first time this year in a move to bolster the sagging job market. The decision comes as Fed policymakers faced mounting pressure from the Trump administration.

We get the latest on this month’s Fed meeting with Ali Velshi, anchor and economics correspondent at MSNBC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

