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ACLU reacts to Supreme Court birthright citizenship arguments

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 2, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
Demonstrators rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court as justices hear oral arguments on whether President Donald Trump can deny citizenship to children born to parents who are in the United States illegally or temporarily, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (Tom Brenner/AP)
Tom Brenner/AP
Demonstrators rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court as justices hear oral arguments on whether President Donald Trump can deny citizenship to children born to parents who are in the United States illegally or temporarily, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (Tom Brenner/AP)

The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on President Trump’s executive order last year that sought to end birthright citizenship, even though the 14th Amendment has long been interpreted as making almost all children born in the U.S. citizens automatically.

The ACLU argued the case against the Trump administration.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with ACLU’s executive director Anthony Romero.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom