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How the conflict in Iran is testing the U.S.-European alliance

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Rob SchmitzGreg Myre
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with correspondents Greg Myre and Rob Schmitz about how the Iran war is affecting the U.S. alliance with Europe.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.