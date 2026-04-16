Hanover Twp. shooting suspect taken into custody in Plains Twp.

The suspect in a Tuesday shooting in Luzerne County has been arrested, law enforcement officials said Thursday afternoon.

Jason D. Dates, 33, of Nanticoke, was taken into custody without incident in Plains Township, according to Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Michael Boyle, Hanover Township Police Chief Eric Richardson and District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Police say Dates, who was the subject of a Protection from Abuse order, "assaulted the protected party and followed her in traffic, discharging his weapon and striking her through her vehicle."

The shooting took place Tuesday morning in the area of Fellows Avenue and the Sans Souci Parkway at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday.

Dates was already wanted for an April 9 Protection from Abuse order violation, a police affidavit said.

The woman drove to the nearby Hanover Township Building seeking help. Hanover Twp. Manager Sam Guesto on Tuesday said she pulled into the township municipal building parking lot about 9 a.m., suffering from a leg wound.

The shooting touched off a manhunt for Dates in Hanover Twp., Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia.

Police this week arrested Tierra Gilliam, 22, of South River Street, who faces a felony charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. She allegedly drove Dates to Philadelphia and misled police about his whereabouts, prompting police to surround a Wilkes-Barre house, believing Dates was inside when he was not.

They know where he is now.

"Dates is in the custody of the Hanover Township Police Department and is awaiting arraignment and Federal prosecution is pending," Thursday's release said.

He faces local charges including aggravated assault, illegal firearms possession, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.