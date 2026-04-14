Diocese of Scranton bishop 'saddened' over Trump's comments about pope
Ways To Subscribe
Diocese of Scranton bishop 'saddened,' 'dismayed' over Trump's comments about pope, AI image
Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph C. Bambera issued a statement Monday regarding President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV.
Gov. Josh Shapiro rallies Centre County Democrats ahead of 2026 midterms
Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke to a nearly packed conference room of almost 400 people at the Penn Stater in State College Saturday morning ahead of this year’s midterm elections.