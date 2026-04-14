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UP TO DATE

Diocese of Scranton bishop 'saddened' over Trump's comments about pope

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Diocese of Scranton bishop 'saddened,' 'dismayed' over Trump's comments about pope, AI image

Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph C. Bambera issued a statement Monday regarding President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV.

Gov. Josh Shapiro rallies Centre County Democrats ahead of 2026 midterms

Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke to a nearly packed conference room of almost 400 people at the Penn Stater in State College Saturday morning ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

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UP TO DATE Joseph BamberaDiocese of ScrantonDonald TrumpPope Leo XIVGov. Josh ShapiroStacy Garrity
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News