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UP TO DATE

As autism rates soar, NEPA schools, communities respond with new programs

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Lackawanna County commissioners split, but approve policy on employees dealing with ICE agents

Two months after Commissioner Bill Gaughan proposed rules to manage Lackawanna County employee interactions with immigration agents, he wasn’t happy with the final version.

Gaughan voted for it anyway Wednesday. So did fellow Democratic Commissioner Thom Welby.

KEYSTONE EDITION: As autism rates soar, schools, communities respond with new programs

About 1 in 31 8-year-olds nationwide has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past 20 years, autism diagnoses have increased by about 300%, according to Johns Hopkins University. Experts credit expanded diagnostic criteria, greater screening and more awareness with the rise.

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UP TO DATE autismCougars for Autism Awareness ClubLackawanna CountyLackawanna County CommissionersLackawanna County Immigration PolicyImmigration
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News