As autism rates soar, NEPA schools, communities respond with new programs
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Lackawanna County commissioners split, but approve policy on employees dealing with ICE agents
Two months after Commissioner Bill Gaughan proposed rules to manage Lackawanna County employee interactions with immigration agents, he wasn’t happy with the final version.
Gaughan voted for it anyway Wednesday. So did fellow Democratic Commissioner Thom Welby.
KEYSTONE EDITION: As autism rates soar, schools, communities respond with new programs
About 1 in 31 8-year-olds nationwide has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past 20 years, autism diagnoses have increased by about 300%, according to Johns Hopkins University. Experts credit expanded diagnostic criteria, greater screening and more awareness with the rise.