SPORTS VOICES: One-on-one with new Lackawanna College football coach Mark Ross

Join our team as we kick off this week's latest local sports news, featuring the WVIA News Team and FOX56 Sports Director Bob Ide.

It may be spring, but Roger and Bob are talking college football in the WVIA Podcast Studio.

Bob sat down with new Lackawanna College head football coach Mark Ross, who now leads the Falcons as the program transitions from the National Junior College Athletic Association to NCAA Division II athletics.

Ross was appointed coach in December, one month after legendary coach Mark Duda announced he was retiring in the wake of receiving a Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Ross talked with Bob about how things are shaping up as training gets underway.

"Well, the roster is, in my opinion, maybe even better than I could have anticipated. Everybody here has been pleasantly surprised at the retention," Ross said.

"We got two nights in down at Riverfront [Sports] last week. A lot of energy, a lot of excitement," Ross added. "We'll get down to the stadium this week and get outside and start actually playing real football a little bit."

Also this week: Bob discusses the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' hot streak, and we hear from forward Aiden McDonough.

You can hear more in the audio clip at the top of this story, or on our YouTube channel — in the box above or at this link. You can read Bob's full story at FOX56.com.