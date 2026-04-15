Pa. state House passes two measures on data center regulation

Pa. state House passes 2 measures on data center regulation

The Pennsylvania state House has approved two bills related to hyperscale data center construction. The votes this week are the latest moves by Harrisburg lawmakers to regulate a fast-growing industry that some communities and environmental groups have opposed.

Senate Majority Policy Committee highlights challenges to dental workforce during hearing in Luzerne County

The state Senate Majority Policy Committee, chaired by state Sen. Dave Argall (R-Schuylkill County) convened a public hearing to discuss dental workforce shortages.

Interior secretary learns how Lackawanna College students are trained for energy-focused careers

United States Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum was in Scranton this week. He visited Lackawanna College to learn about their energy-industry-focused programs, and visited the Steamtown National Historic Site.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to stay in business under new nonprofit owner

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will live on past its slated May 3 closure date, thanks to a new deal with a nonprofit journalism organization.