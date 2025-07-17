Dental care

-
July 21, 2025 – Temple Dental is coming to Tamaqua with its brand new rural dentistry track. The program is set to start as early as 2026 with the goal of addressing gaps in rural dentistry. Northeast Pennsylvania’s first hip-hop festival returns this summer with more talent. And, book recommendations from Osterhout Free Library’s annual tent sale.
-
Temple Dental School plans to open a Tamaqua campus as soon as 2026. Administrators hope students will commit to practicing in rural areas after they complete their final two years of dental school in Tamaqua.