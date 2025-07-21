Temple Dental to start rural dentistry track, open Tamaqua campus

Temple Dental is coming to Tamaqua with its brand new rural dentistry track. The program is set to start as early as 2026 with the goal of addressing gaps in rural dentistry.

Atmosfere Music Festival returns to Scranton this summer

Northeast Pennsylvania’s first hip-hop festival returns this summer with more talent.

Readers recommend books at the Osterhout Free Library's annual tent sale

Check out these book recommendations from readers browsing the Osterhout Free Library’s annual tent sale.

