UP TO DATE

Temple Dental to start rural dentistry track, open Tamaqua campus

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published July 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Temple Dental to start rural dentistry track, open Tamaqua campus

Temple Dental is coming to Tamaqua with its brand new rural dentistry track. The program is set to start as early as 2026 with the goal of addressing gaps in rural dentistry.

Atmosfere Music Festival returns to Scranton this summer

Northeast Pennsylvania’s first hip-hop festival returns this summer with more talent.

Readers recommend books at the Osterhout Free Library's annual tent sale

Check out these book recommendations from readers browsing the Osterhout Free Library’s annual tent sale.

Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She stayed on the team as a multimedia healthcare reporter, exploring her interests in health policy and telling human-focused stories. Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Lydia's grateful for the opportunity to return home and learn more about her community as a reporter within it. She's honored to start her career in NEPA-- the place that taught her everything she knows.
