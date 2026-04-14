100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BREAKING NEWS: Police surround South Wilkes-Barre apartment building on Old River Road

WVIA | By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News,
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published April 14, 2026 at 12:13 PM EDT
A Wilkes-Barre police officer holds a weapon as he stands at Miner Street and Old River Road on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, while fellow officers surround a nearby apartment building.
Lydia McFarlane
/
WVIA News
A Wilkes-Barre police officer holds a weapon as he stands at Miner Street and Old River Road on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, while fellow officers surround a nearby apartment building.

Police have surrounded a South Wilkes-Barre apartment building for unknown reasons.

Officers urge neighbors to stay in their homes. The situation unfolded at 111 Old River Road about 11 a.m. Police cars have blocked the street between Miner and Maffett streets.

A city police officer monitored an alley behind the building. Another officer holding a weapon stood near a police car at Old River Road and Miner Street.

A helicopter circles a South Wilkes-Barre apartment building that city police surrounded on April 14, 2026
Lydia McFarlane
/
WVIA News
A helicopter circles a South Wilkes-Barre apartment building that police surrounded on April 14, 2026

Wilkes-Barre School District officials locked down Kistler Elementary School a few blocks away. The district has now allowed students to go home.

Check back for updates.
Tags
Local South Wilkes-BarreWilkes-BarreWilkes-Barre Police
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She became the team’s dedicated healthcare reporter. Her beat covers hospitals, mental health, policy and most importantly, people.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News