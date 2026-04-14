BREAKING NEWS: Police surround South Wilkes-Barre apartment building on Old River Road

Police have surrounded a South Wilkes-Barre apartment building for unknown reasons.

Officers urge neighbors to stay in their homes. The situation unfolded at 111 Old River Road about 11 a.m. Police cars have blocked the street between Miner and Maffett streets.

A city police officer monitored an alley behind the building. Another officer holding a weapon stood near a police car at Old River Road and Miner Street.

Lydia McFarlane / WVIA News A helicopter circles a South Wilkes-Barre apartment building that police surrounded on April 14, 2026

Wilkes-Barre School District officials locked down Kistler Elementary School a few blocks away. The district has now allowed students to go home.

Check back for updates.