Author shares story of being 'Raised by a Serial Killer'

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s December 2024 conversation with April Balascio about her book “Raised by a Serial Killer: Discovering the Truth about my Father.”

It tells the story of her chaotic childhood and how, as an adult, she tipped police about her suspicions that her father could be a murderer, which eventually led to his arrest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR