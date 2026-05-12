Pennsylvania PBS honors seven Champions of Lifelong Learning

Pittston, PA – May 12, 2026 –Pennsylvania PBS and its seven member stations, including WVIA, celebrated public media and seven Champions of Lifelong Learning award winners during “A Beautiful Day in the Capitol” in Harrisburg on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

“This recognition is a reminder that lifelong learning doesn’t happen in isolation; it’s strengthened by a shared commitment to the public good,” said WQED President and CEO Jason Jedlinski. “We’re grateful for leaders who understand the long-term value of investing in education. Their support helps us equip teachers, librarians, parents, and community partners across Pennsylvania, bringing trusted PBS resources and local storytelling to learners of all ages.”

Each member station honored an elected official or Commonwealth employee with a Good Neighbor Award at a presentation at the East Wing Rotunda of the Capitol.

2026 honorees include:



WLVT - Sen. Nick Miller

- Sen. Nick Miller WVIA - Drew Popish, Northeast Regional Director, Office of Governor Josh Shapiro

- Drew Popish, Northeast Regional Director, Office of Governor Josh Shapiro WPSU - Rep. Paul Takac

- Rep. Paul Takac WQLN - Rep. Patrick Harkins

- Rep. Patrick Harkins WQED - Sen. Lindsey Williams

- Sen. Lindsey Williams WITF - Bob Measel, ESL/Bilingual Education Advisor, Pennsylvania Department of Education

- Bob Measel, ESL/Bilingual Education Advisor, Pennsylvania Department of Education WHYY - Rep. Mary Isaacson

Champions of Lifelong Learning honorees regard public media as a community asset. They support Pennsylvania PBS and its member stations’ mission to inspire lifelong learning, engage audiences in civic leadership and be a valued partner in public safety across the Commonwealth.

"Each of this year’s honorees reflects the enduring power of lifelong learning," said Bill Marrazzo, President & CEO of WHYY, "recognizing it not only as a personal strength, but as a force that helps build more informed, connected communities across Pennsylvania. Their leadership underscores the vital role public media plays in serving all residents of the Commonwealth, providing trusted information, educational resources, and opportunities for civic engagement that strengthen our shared future."

Visitors to the East Wing Rotunda were greeted by WHYY character Albie and had an opportunity to meet with representatives from all seven Pennsylvania PBS member stations to learn more about their educational and civic engagement initiatives.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

About Pennsylvania PBS

Pennsylvania PBS (PA PBS) is the collective name for seven public media organizations located throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. These include WHYY/Philadelphia, WITF/Harrisburg, PBS39/WLVT/Lehigh Valley, WPSU/State College, WQED/Pittsburgh, WQLN/Erie, and WVIA/Scranton. Together we are a resource for all Pennsylvanians by providing civic, educational, and cultural programs and events. For more information, visit pennsylvaniapbs.org.

Photos of the honorees can be found in WITF’s Google Album: https://photos.app.goo.gl/AnHedpFKytCUN1Ji9

For more information, please contact: Bailey Cassada, bailey_cassada@pennon.org